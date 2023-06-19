Kate Middleton adoringly looks her husband Prince William at historic event

Kate Middleton appeared showing her love to her husband Prince William as she gushingly looked at the smart prince, looking like a fresh graduate in stunning uniform at St George's Chapel.

William and Kate seemingly looked at each other like a couple who rekindled their romance after a brief split.



Prince William was all smiles as he took part in an annual royal tradition for the first time as heir to the throne, looking stunning in Ostrich feather hats as he attended the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony on Monday.



William's wife could not control her emotions, and adoringly looked her cute husband to express feelings for him. The Prince of Wales was all over the moon to have such cute response from her sweet wife.

King Charles III's eldest son was looking gorgeous as a fresh graduate who gives smile after showing academic excellence.

Catherine, Princess of Wales waved as she joined the King and Queen to attend the event. Kate dazzled in a hat complete with white ostrich and black heron feathers as well as a dark blue velvet robe. She rocked black and white polka dot outfit for the event.