Paris Jackson posts rare photo with late dad Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Getty Images

Daughter of pop music-icon Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson shared a rare photo with late father on Father's Day.

In the rare photo posted to her Instagram, Paris, 25 can be seen licking something from the spoon.

“Happy Father’s Day," she wrote in the caption.

Pop-singer Michael Jackson died due to cardiac arrest caused by the overdose of propofol in 2009 at the age of 50.

Paris (Instagram)

Bigi, 21 and Prince, 26, can also be seen in the picture as kids. Micheal wrapped his arm around Bigi while Prince giggled while looking towards the camera.



The children of pop-icon keep their relationship with late dad private. They celebrated the 64th birthday of music icon last year by sharing some throwback photos.

Prince captioned the photo as, “Happy Birthday to greatest” while also mentioning that he misses his dad. Whereas Paris, musician and model, simply captioned the photo as “HBD.”

According to Metro UK, Bigi, who was born via surrogate does not have any public social media profiles and tend to keep her life private.

Paris recently made an appearance at opening night of the show of Broadway alongside his older brother and sister.