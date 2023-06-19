Prince Harry is still now ‘prepared for the rigors of the adult world’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for lacking any ability to ‘handle the rigors of adult life’ because he lacks everything needed.



Insights into Prince Harry’s behavior have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Meghan McCain.

She started her chat by pointing out, “It was telling earlier this month when the petulant prince appeared in a UK courtroom and admitted that he was not aware of ‘any evidence’ to support his claims that he had been hacked by a British tabloid, but that he would nonetheless feel a sense of ‘injustice’ if he did not win his case.”

According to the Daily Mail, “The defense accused him of being ‘in the land of total speculation’,” once they saw through him.

In the end, Ms McCain believes, “No matter what Harry says of his newfound freedom, it’s clear he was never properly prepared for the rigors of the adult world.”