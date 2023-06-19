Prince Harry needs to ‘go back to the old school royal playbook’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to move back to the ‘old way of doing things and giving back’.

These thoughts and claims have been issued by Good Morning Britain royal correspondent Jack Royston.

He started the converastion off by urging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against complaining.

So much so that he warned, “if they are going to pull this back they need to go on a journey of self-discovery where they accept that they have got some massive things wrong.”

He also went on to note that the couple can “still do the old school royal thing of giving back” in a way “that doesn't look like it's all about them.”

These claims have come shortly after royal commentator Kinsey Schofield accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of “unleashing too much too soon.”

At the time she told TalkTV, “I think if there would have been a drip method that people wouldn’t feel overwhelmed by”.