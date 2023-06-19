Kate Middleton sends a letter of support to children’s hospices

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sent a personal message of support to thank children’s hospices and celebrate the vital work they do.



To mark the start of this year’s Children’s Hospice Week, Kate Middleton has written a letter offering her heartfelt support to those who care for seriously ill children.

The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) uploaded the Princess of Wales letter on its official website and shared the link on its Twitter handle.

In her letter, Kate Middleton says: “As Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible way hospices help families and allow children to be children.

“On behalf of parents and carers across the country, I would like to say a huge thank you to all those working in Children’s Hospices. You are a shining light to so many families in their darkest times and your efforts do not go unnoticed.”

Kate further said, “This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the truly extraordinary teamwork that goes into providing this incredible care.”

Kate Middleton also retweeted EACH’s tweet on her official handle.