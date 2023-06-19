Paris Hilton pays tribute to hubby Carter Reum with sweet note on Father’s Day

Paris Hilton honors husband Carter Reum in sweet Father's Day post

On Father's Day, Paris Hilton – actress and fashion icon, followed in the footsteps of many other celebrities by expressing her love and gratitude towards the fathers in her family.

She used her Instagram account to share endearing family photos and wrote a touching message in the caption, paying tribute to both her husband and father.

“Happy Father's Day to not one, but two incredible dads in my life! To my own father, thank you for teaching me the importance of hard work and love,” the caption read.

“And to my husband Carter, watching you become an incredible dad to our baby boy Phoenix has been the greatest gift to me. I love you both so much. Here's to all the love, laughs, and memories ahead!"

In the photos shared by the influencer, the first one is from her Mother’s Day post and features little baby Pheonix on her shoulder as husband Carter Reum looks at them sweetly.

That snap was followed by a childhood picture of the star with her father Richard Hilton and then a slew of sweet family pictures.

The best-selling welcomed her son Pheonix in March this year and celebrated Mother's Day with a similar heartwarming post.

"So excited to be celebrating my first Mother's Day with my little angel baby Phoenix," she wrote. "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.”