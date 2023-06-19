 
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ‘The Walking Dead’ star, shares how he’d ‘pluck’ off zombies during an apocalypse

Jeffrey Dean Morgan expresses confidence in surviving a zombie apocalypse

By Web Desk
June 19, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed confidence in his ability to survive a zombie apocalypse. When asked if he believed he would outlast the flesh-eating mutants, Morgan responded, "I do, I do."

Morgan detailed on his tactics for survival by saying, “Well, [for] one, I’d just go home and live on my farm and then sit up on top of a hill with a rifle and pluck ’em off, you know?”

The actor shared this insight last Tuesday during the premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. He added confidently, "I'm a good shot." 

In the new spin-off show, Morgan's character, Neegan, teams up with Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) as they embark on a journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city, which has long been disconnected from the mainland, is overrun by the living dead and various hostile survivors.

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City will hit the screens on June 18.