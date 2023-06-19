Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ‘The Walking Dead’ star, shares how he’d ‘pluck’ off zombies during an apocalypse

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed confidence in his ability to survive a zombie apocalypse. When asked if he believed he would outlast the flesh-eating mutants, Morgan responded, "I do, I do."

Morgan detailed on his tactics for survival by saying, “Well, [for] one, I’d just go home and live on my farm and then sit up on top of a hill with a rifle and pluck ’em off, you know?”

The actor shared this insight last Tuesday during the premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. He added confidently, "I'm a good shot."

In the new spin-off show, Morgan's character, Neegan, teams up with Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) as they embark on a journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city, which has long been disconnected from the mainland, is overrun by the living dead and various hostile survivors.

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City will hit the screens on June 18.