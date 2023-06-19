Prince Harry is ‘too privileged’ to see ‘life’s challenges’: ‘It’s easy to see why’

Experts believe someone like Prince Harry so ‘unimaginably detached from normality’ could never understand the ‘challenge of what lay ahead’ in life when it comes to making money.



Royal commentator Meghan McCain spoke out about these thoughts.

According to the Daily Mail, she believes “Spotify has clearly decided that time’s up for H&M.”

But “now, for someone like Harry at least – born into a world so unimaginably detached from normality – it’s easy to see why he may have underestimated the challenge of what lay ahead.”

Especially since “it was telling earlier this month when the petulant prince appeared in a UK courtroom and admitted that he was not aware of ‘any evidence’ to support his claims that he had been hacked by a British tabloid, but that he would nonetheless feel a sense of ‘injustice’ if he did not win his case.”