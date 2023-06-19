Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has landed in trouble following his confessions about former girlfriend Chelsy Davy in the London court during phone hacking trial last month.



According to a report by Radar Online, Harry’s shocking confessions about Chelsy Davy has ‘rocked his marriage’ with Meghan Markle.

A source told In Touch magazine, per Radar Online, Harry talked so affectionately about Davy and made it sound as if they would still be together today “if not for outside influences, which is like a stab in the heart for Meghan."

Reporting on the same matter, OK magazine claims the trial has not only been "a lot" for Harry, but also very stressful for Meghan.

The publication, citing an insider reported, “This whole trial has been devastating, and she's definitely shed tears hearing all the details of Harry's life back then and his intense romance with Chelsy.”

Harry talked about his romance with Davy and blamed press was the “main factor” in his breakup with longtime girlfriend.

Harry and Davy dated on-off until 2010 after first meeting in 2004. The Prince was reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over their split.