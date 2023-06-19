Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser to release on June 20

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan

The official teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be releasing on June 20.

Alia shared the news with her beloved fans through Instagram. She dropped a new romantic poster of the film featuring her and Ranveer.

She mentioned in the caption: “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahani. Teaser out tomorrow.”

The romantic drama film is directed by Karan Johar, who last made Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. With RARKPK, he is also making his comeback to the director’s chair after a period of five years.



Eversince, the Raazi actress announced the teaser date, fans are getting impatient to catch a glimpse of the family drama that will be releasing in theatres on July 28.

Another reason is that they are already in love with the on-screen chemistry of the Alia and Ranveer after watching Gully Boy. Their character, Safeena and Murad won hearts globally. Therefore, they now eagerly wait to see the chemistry of Rocky and Rani.

One of the fans commented: “Stunning! Can’t wait! Timer is set.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Not just that, according to India Today’s reports, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has worked as an assistant director in the film.