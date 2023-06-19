3 Palestinians martyred, 28 others injured in brutal Israeli raid in Jenin

Israeli forces armoured vehicles storm the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank in the early hours of May 25, 2023. — AFP

At least three Palestinians were martyred, including a 15-year-old boy, and 28 others were injured in a brutal raid by Israeli-occupied forces on the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, said Palestinian Health Ministry Monday.

According to the Israeli military, the raid was launched to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks, and troops exchanged fire with armed people, hitting several of them.

The raid began at around 4:00am local time and reportedly involved a large number of Israeli troops.

There were media reports of heavy gunfire throughout the morning, with media representatives confirming that fighting was ongoing as of 8:40am.

Video footage circulated on social media showed an explosion enveloping an armoured vehicle as shots rang out, as well as an Israeli army helicopter launching missiles on the town.

The raid has been condemned by Palestinian officials, who have called for "an end to Israeli aggression in the West Bank."



The spiralling violence also sparked concerns from the international community about the escalation of violence in the region, with the United Nations calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.

The incident is the latest in a number of consecutive violent clashes between Israeli-occupied forces and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces continue to commit violence against innocent Palestinians.

At least one Palestinian civilian was detained during Monday’s raid, according to witnesses.



Israeli forces have killed at least 161 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, leaving other hundreds injured, including children.