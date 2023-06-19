Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having ‘worst turns of fate’ amid axed Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be having a string of bad luck in terms of their financial matters.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, this has to be ‘one of the worst’ turns of fate for the Sussexes.

In her column for News.com.au, she wrote, “There have been many moments when things looked dicey for Harry and Meghan, but this would have to be one of the worst, if not the worst, turns of fate for the duo since they hightailed it out of the UK.”

Moreover, within 48 hours of the Spotify news, the the Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reported that Netflix “is unlikely to renew” the duke and duchess’ contract.

Elser pondered who was going to ‘bankroll the Sussexes now?’

“It looks like Harry and Meghan, their royal stories spent, are just really bad bets for big business, she described.

“The way things are going, we could be seeing a Princess Lilibet bow range available exclusively in Target any day now,” she continued. “The current state of their finances is a thorny question.”

Elser noted that while the couple managed to “ink north of $200 million in deals in their first 18 months in the US, it is not as if these companies simply dumped scads of money in their account while they chewed the ends of their Tiffany & Co pencils and tried to think up programming ideas.”

She added, “Rather, these sorts of packages are more likely to have seen the couple’s earnings dependent on their output, with their Spotify deal ending early meaning they will have lost out on millions.”

The Post earlier reported that the couple is unlikely receive the full amount. The insider told the outlet that they “didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout of the roughly $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.”

PR guru Borkowski has estimated that the end of their run with Spotify could have cost them up to $14.5 million.