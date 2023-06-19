Prince Harry can’t bear the thought ‘the world may have ceased to love’ him

Prince Harry reportedly can’t bare to comprehend that his respective fat lady has sung.

Royal commentator for The Telegraph, Petronella Wyatt weighed in on the shocking similarities that exist between Prince Harry and Boris Johnson.

The converastion arose in her piece, where she dished over the many similarities between the duo.



From their upbringing to alleged delusions and even desire to stay successful.

According to Ms Wyatt “Pity them, still. We speak of broken people. Harry lost his mother when he was 12 and claims to have had an unsatisfactory father.”

Whereas “Boris has always been subject to feelings of worthlessness and the nip of the Black Dog. A plump Falstaff in public, in private he is more of an Iago; brooding, unforgiving and covetous.”

In the end, Ms Wyatt believes “Boris and Harry possess a determination that is almost awe inspiring” because “they cannot bear the thought that the world may have ceased to love them and their respective fat ladies have sung.”