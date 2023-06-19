Robert Downey Jr. on getting to collaborate with his kids on ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’

Robert Downey Jr. recently broke down his experience working alongside his kids.

The collaboration in question was in between Robert, as well as 11-year-old son Exton and 8-year-old daughter Avri.

The Iron Man star weighed in on everything during his interview with People magazine.

There, he broke down the opportunity to work with his two youngest kids 11-year-old son Exton and 8-year-old daughter Avri on the project, and branded it a ‘blast’.

He even broke down some insight into his son, and admitted “[My wife Susan Downey] has raised him not to be a ham. He's not, like, putting together his audition tapes or anything. He's just a natural extrovert when he wants to be.”

Plus “there's been a couple times when ... he's wanted to participate in something I was doing. And when I ran this one by him, he said, 'Yeah, sure.' And then he came in and absolutely wiped the floor with me.”

But in regards to his daughter, Robert admitted that she’s “a little different, even though she is off the charts in the series, too.”

For those unversed, Downey’s Dream Cars features the restoration of six classic cars, from Robert’s own collections. All of this is to make them all eco-friendly.