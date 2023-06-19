Chris Hemsworth gushes over Arnold Schwarzenegger meeting: ‘My dream came true!’

Famed actor Chris Hemsworth recently gushed over the Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger following a brief meeting.

Hemsworth weighed in on everything during his interview with People magazine, on the Tudum red carpet.

There, he admitted, “I don't know what it was like for them to run into us. But it was kind of a dream come true.”

This appeared to be even more special since he was “on green screens in separate countries” during a promotional video with Schwarzenegger.

He even went on to gush over Schwarzenegger’s personality and admitted he was as “gracious and kind as I'd hoped,” and turned the meeting into a “pretty special moment.”

Check it out Below:



