Aussies in driving seat as English openers fall just before Day 3 stumps

Australia´s Cameron Green (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England´s Ben Duckett off the bowling of Australia´s Pat Cummins on day three of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 18, 2023.—AFP

Despite the limited play due to rain, the Ashes encounter between England and Australia in Birmingham on Sunday still offered captivating moments of Test cricket. With less than 33 overs bowled on a soggy day, the match featured engrossing and dramatic passages of play.

England started the day in exceptional form, taking advantage of Australia's passive approach and executing their well-thought-out plans with precision, much to the delight of the spirited Hollies Stand. However, the Australian team shed their cautiousness during the brief period between showers that arrived as expected after lunch.

With the ball exhibiting more movement than at any other point in the match, Australia's pace bowlers made the benign pitch appear treacherous. England, fortunate to lose only two wickets, faced a stern test.

Monday's forecast indicates dry weather, but the rain anticipated for Tuesday may influence England's decision regarding a potential declaration, assuming they bat long enough to contemplate such a move. There are concerns that the pitch might deteriorate and offer assistance to spin, potentially favouring Moeen Ali. However, the England off-spinner has a troublesome cut on his spinning finger, which affected his bowling on Sunday morning.

When play resumed at 15:30 after a rain delay, Duckett and Crawley found themselves in a precarious position. With ideal conditions for Australia's pace bowlers under slate skies, Pat Cummins delivered a wide ball outside off stump, tempting Duckett, who succumbed to his instincts and edged the ball to the hands of Cameron Green at gully.

In the following over, Scott Boland dismissed Crawley for the second time in the match, inducing an edge that was safely caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Within four balls, England had lost two wickets without adding any runs to their total.

In their quest for more breakthroughs, Australia appealed for an lbw decision against Joe Root off Boland. A review was sought, but no edge was detected after Root had been given not out on the field. The arrival of torrential rain at 15:51 came as a relief for England, allowing them to retreat to the shelter of the dressing room.

Australia's resurgence during that brief period of play injected excitement into the contest, contrasting with their previously passive approach. Gone were the deep fielders deployed for most of England's first innings, replaced by four catchers.

With the rain interruptions, the outcome of the match remains uncertain, fueling anticipation for the resumption of play and the potential twists and turns that lie ahead.