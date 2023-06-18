Kate Middleton once called Prince William 'nightmare' for his least desirable habit

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who tied the knot at the Abbey on 29th April 2011, are proud parents of their three children, the couple often make headlines with their royal outings and stunning gestures.



Princess of Wales, during visit to a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus in 2018, claimed her husband is a "nightmare" when he eats pizza on the couch, according to the Mirror.

In remarks that recently resurfaced, Kate revealed one of her husband’s least desirable habits, and it involves takeout food.

"Keep the pizza off the sofas," King Charles eldest son, reportedly advised, as the base opened a new recreational area.



Kate responded as saying: "You’re a nightmare with that."

It seems it’s no secret the princess and her husband enjoy the Italian delicacy from time to time. In 2014, reports surfaced that a pregnant Middleton ordered pizza while staying at the high-end Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side.

While carrying Princess Charlotte, who is now 8, Middleton selected three pies — including one topped with spicy sausage and another with prosciutto.