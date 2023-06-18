‘Duke and Duchess of Delusion’ Harry, Meghan heading to ‘global domination’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called the ‘Duke and Duchess of Delusion’ headed towards ‘global domination’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Meghan Mccain.

According to the Daily Mail, “Three bombshell words that must surely have brought the Land Of Make Believe crashing down before their very eyes.”



“Because, for the Duke and Duchess of Delusion, this can only go one way now. And here’s a clue: it’s not towards global domination.”

“Yes, American Sports supremo Bill Simmons has been openly critical of Harry and Meghan before. But this time, he’s also speaking in his commercial role as a Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization.”

