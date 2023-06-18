Prince Harry isn’t doing any favors by ‘dredging up stories from 25 years ago’

Prince Harry has just been called out for ‘constantly’ dredging up stories from 25 years ago.
These insights and tips to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued by brand reputation expert Eric Schiffer.
The converastion arose once Mr Schiffer commented on Meghan’s bid to ‘stay as distant’ as possible from Prince Harry’s court case.
According to the Daily Mail, “I think Meghan is reading the tea leaves correctly,” he admitted according to a report by the Daily Mail.
After all its pretty apparent now that “people are sick and tired of Harry constantly castigating his family and I don't think he is doing himself any favours to keep blaming the press for everything that went wrong in his life and dredging up stories from 25 years ago.”
Plus “focusing on the positive and all the things” made her so “appealing to millennials and Gens X and Z in the first place.”
This way “She will go back to an image of a strong, successful woman who built her own career and will focus on serious women's issues, but also things that are fun and aspirational, like couture fashion.”
