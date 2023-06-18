Kate Middleton, Prince William share new heartwarming photo to mark Father's Day

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have marked this year's Father's Day by releasing a never-before-seen photo, showing the Prince of Wales with his three children.

In the new candid portrait taken by Millie Pilkington, William is seen smiling at the camera with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who look up happily at their beloved father.



In the snap, Kate and William's youngest child Prince Louis, who charms royal fans with his amazing gestures at every royal engagement, stands behind the future king with his arms wrapped around him, giving a big smile.

The heartwarming photo was shared to Prince and Princess of Kate's official Instagram account with a caption: "Happy Father’s Day." A red heard emoji was also added in the end.

In the snap, the Wales family appears honouring Queen Elizabeth as they sit on a bench that was a gift for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th Birthday in 2016.

The new photograph was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington, according to Kensington Palace,



From the looks of the royal children's wardrobes, the image was taken on the same day as the photo shoot that produced Prince Louis' 5th birthday portraits released in April.

Prince Louis is wearing the same blue sweater over a checkered shirt — and it seems the entire family coordinated in the hue.



However, Kate Middleton remained absent from the Father's Day portrait, but royal watchers did get a glimpse of her ensemble in a portrait shared for Louis' birthday.

The new portrait was released on Saturday just hours after Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children marked Trooping the Colour, the celebration and parade marking King Charles' birthday, as a family in London.