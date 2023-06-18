Meghan Markle is always ‘brimming with content that’s bursting to come out’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is someone who never shies away from doing anything without a ‘splash of vinegar’.



These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey.

According to a report by The Telegraph, “While the Duke may have said all he wants to in his autobiography Spare and accompanying interviews (although he has claimed he has enough material for a second book), the Duchess is clearly still brimming with 'content' that is seemingly bursting to come out.”

“And while a great deal of it can easily be dismissed as word salad, she's never been afraid of adding a splash of vinegar dressing when discussing her royal relatives.”

She also went on to say, “So the Palace’s supporters are celebrating a pyrrhic victory if they think the Sussexes’ de-Spotification is a good thing.”

“The more desperate the duo are to land new deals, the more demanding their paymasters may be about the type of content they provide. Think Spare on steroids.”

“The other danger is the Sussexes’ constant desire to do everything in a hurry, which is what put them at odds with the steady House of Windsor in the first place.”

“While the Duke and Duchess have been determined to share their 'truth' at the speed of 100mph, the royals have always operated at a much slower pace.”

“Megxit may have been about many things. But one should never underestimate the lengths the Sussexes will go to to achieve the 'financial independence' they have always been looking for.”