Experts believe the lengths Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go through to achieve financial independence should “not be underestimated.”



The Telegraph’s contributor Camilla Tominey spoke out about Meghan Markle’s bi to achieve Hollywood-esque success.

The converastion arose while she was accusing the couple of operating on 100 mph a minute, all in their quest for justice.

For those unversed, the claim regarding justice is in reference to Prince Harry’s ongoing case with the British High Court.

According to the report by The Telegraph, Ms Tominey warned, “Before concluding Ms Tominey warned, “Megxit may have been about many things.”

“But one should never underestimate the lengths the Sussexes will go to to achieve the ‘financial independence’ they have always been looking for,” she also warned.

This rings especially true considering their “constant desire to do everything in a hurry.”

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have been brought to light in response to King Charles’ Trooping the Colour event.