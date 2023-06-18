 
Sunday June 18, 2023
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber goes shopping after marking one year anniversary of Rhode line

On Thursday night, Hailey celebrated her skincare brand turning one year old

By Web Desk
June 18, 2023
Hailey Bieber put on a stylish display as she left the upscale watch show Audemars Piguet in Soho, New York City on Saturday.

The Rhode Skin founder - who celebrated one year of her company this week - looked chic in a cropped, tan and white top with black spaghetti straps.

She coordinated the barely there top with a pair of low-rise jeans that were cut off just above her knee and a pair of sensible, flat black sandals with white socks.

Hailey looked smashing as she wore her Chunky gold earrings and a sparkly necklace was wrapped around her neck.

