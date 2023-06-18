Hailey Bieber goes shopping after marking one year anniversary of Rhode line

Hailey Bieber put on a stylish display as she left the upscale watch show Audemars Piguet in Soho, New York City on Saturday.
The Rhode Skin founder - who celebrated one year of her company this week - looked chic in a cropped, tan and white top with black spaghetti straps.
She coordinated the barely there top with a pair of low-rise jeans that were cut off just above her knee and a pair of sensible, flat black sandals with white socks.
Hailey looked smashing as she wore her Chunky gold earrings and a sparkly necklace was wrapped around her neck.
On Thursday night, Hailey celebrated her skincare brand turning one year old.
