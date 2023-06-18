Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘desire to hurry everything’ is a ‘ticking time bomb’

Experts believe Meghan Markle have just come under fire for constantly running at “100 mph a minute” for their financial future.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by The Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey.

According to The Telegraph Ms Tominey was quoted saying, “the Palace’s supporters are celebrating a pyrrhic victory if they think the Sussexes’ de-Spotification is a good thing.”

But whats to fear is that “the more desperate the duo are to land new deals, the more demanding their paymasters may be about the type of content they provide.”

All in all, “the other danger is the Sussexes’ constant desire to do everything in a hurry, which is what put them at odds with the steady House of Windsor in the first place.”

So “While the Duke and Duchess have been determined to share their ‘truth’ at the speed of 100 mph, the Royals have always operated at a much slower pace (rather like travelling in a yellow cab through New York when you are not being ‘chased’ by paparazzi).”