Gavin Rossdale talks ‘opposing views’ on co-parenting with Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has just weighed in on the reason he and Gwen Stefani ‘don’t really co-parent’.

He shared everything during an interview with the Not So Hollywood podcast.

The converastion arose once Rossdale was asked about his co-parenting strategies.

At that time he was quoted saying, “I think you can go one or two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you just parent. And I think we just parent.”

“We're very different people,” he also added during the course of the conversation.

“I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which of which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves comes out of the whole process.”

In the end “What's important is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views. So, I think that would be really helpful for them to make up their own minds, as they should as individuals.”

Now, Stefani and Rossdale prefer to split their time with the kids, “So, when I have them, doing my thing, my way of things, and then the other way, the other way.”

“I think that they are now at the age where they're starting to appreciate which elements of which house they might take on into adulthood. And maybe none of it, you know, maybe they sort of like become something different.”

“Whether you co-parent or parent — and I definitely parent — it's just about I know that wherever they are, either house, they're loved and supported.”