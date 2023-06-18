Piers Morgan comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has apparently come out in support of the royal couple after Spotify employees slammed them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded “lazy” and “grifters” by Spotify employees Friday after the podcasting network ended their $20 million deal.

Sharing Page Six story on his Twitter handle, the former Good Morning Britain presenter sarcastically said, “Yikes. This is so unfair on such a hard-working, inspiring couple who just want to spread love around & make the world a better place. Hope they’re OK” followed by folded hands emojis.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson had confirmed the couple have parted ways with music streaming giant Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Spotify have cut the ties just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”