Armie Hammer steps out with pal Alicia Vikander after his rape charges were dropped

Armie Hammer made his first public appearance after his sexual assault cases were dropped by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office last month.

According to multiple eyewitnesses cited by Page Six, Hammer was spotted hanging out with Alicia Vikander in Italy on Friday, June 16th, 2023.

The actors have known each other for some time as they starred together in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015 and Freak Shift in 2020.

The two were grabbing a bite to eat at Roscioli Salumeria in Rome, while Vikander’s husband, Michael Fassbender, was not present. Meanwhile, two other unidentified individuals were also at the outing.

“[It was] nothing scandalous,” the source explained.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to not criminally charge Hammer after years of investigating the rape claims.

The office had decided that there was “insufficient evidence” to move forward with the case.

Director of Communications for the DA told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the prosecutors “conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime.”

She added, “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

While the charges against Hammer has been dropped, the actor previously admitted to being emotionally abusive toward former partners he had met on the internet.

In March 2021, a woman named Effie Angelova claimed that she was victimised by Hammer in April 2017.

Angelova, 24, claimed that the Death of the Nile star “abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually,” pointing to an alleged incident in L.A. in 2017 where she alleged, “Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours.”