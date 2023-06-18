'Stranger Things' lands Linda Linda Hamilton for final season

Stranger Things is going full Terminator mode as the series roped in Linda Hamilton for the last season.
The announcement was made during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event.
However, it's unclear what role the US actor will be seen in action as the creators remained tight-lipped on the details.
The 66-year-old is popular for her work in the Terminator franchise, while the actor’s career profile also boasted the movies like Children of the Corn and the TV show Beauty and the Beast, the latter paved her way to an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations.
Interestingly, Hamilton is the latest addition from the popular ’80s era to work in Stranger Things.
Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Cary Elwes, and Robert Englund were others.
Last February, the Duffers Brothers announced to wind up the chapter of the hit sci-fi show, adding the fifth season would be the series last.
However, the creators plan to expand the Upside Down universe as a new Stranger Things animated show and live-action spinoff is in the works.
