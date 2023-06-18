Kanye West slid into an OnlyFans model DM?

Kanye West was apparently on the hunt for his bride

Kanye West is happily married to his Australian wife, Bianca Censori, and their recent pictures are evidence of that.

But, before their union, Ye was seemingly on the search for an ideal partner to settle with but with only one condition: she should be Australian.



According to Marca, the hip-hop star was on the audition for his new wife, and the rapper wanted to be Australian.

Following this, an Australian OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa, revealed to the White Fox After Hours podcast that The Life of Pablo hitmaker had slid into her DMs

The Australian influencer shared details about the incident, "I don't want to say this. Kanye West. Kanye West has DM'd me. He DM'd me saying, 'Hi'. He's married now, so I feel comfortable saying his name. I got his number. WhatsApp'd him.

That's as far as it got. And then he ended up dating an Australian woman, and he also messaged another acquaintance of mine that was an Australian girl. Maybe he was messaging Australian girls at the time. He wants an Australian girl!"

Ye and Yeezy architect are called a 'perfect match' as the father-of-four treats her as his "status equal," according to Judi James, a body language expert.

"Kanye's body language with Bianca signals what seems to be a first for the producer and fashion guru," adding, "In previous relationships, he's adopted a variety of poses, from moody, cool and sulking to more sensual or sexual bosting displays, but with Bianca here, his body language looks almost suspiciously normal," the expert told The Mirror.

"Kanye isn't putting her on some virtual pedestal as he did with Kim or acting as though he's on a hot but temporary date," the 60-year-old continued. "He seems to have found his perfect match in body language terms, and the like-bodied poses should imply like-minded thinking, too."