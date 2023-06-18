Verstappen storms to pole position at Canadian Grand Prix, Hulkenberg surprises in second. Twitter

Max Verstappen showcased his dominance in a rain-affected qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix, securing his sixth pole position of the season.

Surprisingly, Nico Hulkenberg of Haas claimed second place, while Sergio Perez struggled and could only manage 12th on the grid, while Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start from the second row.

The Red Bull driver's commanding performance in the rain-affected qualifying session highlighted his dominance in Formula 1.

Verstappen's sixth pole position of the season emphasised his prowess behind the wheel. Despite challenging weather conditions, the reigning world champion remained untouchable, securing a remarkable lead of 1.244 seconds over Hulkenberg. The Haas driver's exceptional lap secured him a spot on the front row.

The qualifying session was marked by changing and intensifying rain, causing disruptions and limited opportunities for improvement. As rain poured heavier during Q3, no one could surpass their previous lap times. However, Verstappen's earlier performance stood as the benchmark for his competitors.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured the third-fastest time, finishing 1.428 seconds behind Verstappen. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, a six-time pole-sitter in Canada, outperformed his Mercedes teammate George Russell, taking the fourth spot. Esteban Ocon of Alpine secured sixth place, with Lando Norris of McLaren in seventh.

However, not everyone had a smooth qualifying session. Red Bull's Sergio Perez faced another disappointing performance, failing to qualify for Q3 for the third consecutive race. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was left frustrated after being eliminated in Q2, securing the 11th position. Additionally, Alpine's Pierre Gasly expressed his anger at Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, alleging that he was blocked by the latter during the session, resulting in his early exit.

As Verstappen takes pole position, Red Bull remains unbeaten in the season, having triumphed in all seven races so far. With a victory in Canada, the team would celebrate their 100th win since entering the sport in 2005.

The stage is set for an exhilarating race at the Canadian Grand Prix as Verstappen aims to secure his 41st career victory, a milestone that would match Ayrton Senna's wins. With Hamilton acknowledging the potential threat Verstappen poses to his record of 103 wins, the battle between the two champions intensifies.

As the rain continues to impact the circuit, the qualifying session ended with Verstappen's impressive performance standing tall. Now, all eyes are on the highly anticipated race day, where the world champion seeks to extend his dominance in the pursuit of the coveted Canadian Grand Prix title.