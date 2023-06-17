Brad Pitt fuming over Angelina Jolie after she took Shiloh out of town, says insider

Brad Pitt frustrated with Angelina Jolie as he believed that the actress intentionally took away his daughter Shiloh Joie-Pitt to Jamaica on her 17th birthday.
“Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option,” an insider told OK! magazine.
The source stated, “Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him.”
The source further said that Angeline took Shiloh along with her exes’ daughter Zahara to have some time at the Calabash International Literary Festival.
The insider also revealed that Brad thinks “things will change once Shiloh is officially an adult” in the light of custody battle with Angelina that’s been going on for so long.
The former couple parted ways in 2016 and per Angelina’s filing last year, Brad choked one of their children and hit other on the face while injuring her back during infamous flight incident.
Meanwhile, Brad also filed the lawsuit against Angelina in February 2022 over the French winery.
'I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance,' Meghan says in the clip
Cynthia Nixon reveals the the cast of 'And Just Like That' is happier now as they don't have to deal with Kim...
Colman won the best actress Oscar for the The Favourite in 2019 while Jackson was honoured with honorary Academy Award...
Rebel Wilson talks about her weight loss journey program
Kylie Minogue’s single biggest hit over a decade
As with Anderson's other works, there is more beneath the surface of 'Asteroid City' than meets the eye