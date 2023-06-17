Brad Pitt fuming over Angelina Jolie after she took Shiloh out of town, says insider

Brad Pitt frustrated with Angelina Jolie as he believed that the actress intentionally took away his daughter Shiloh Joie-Pitt to Jamaica on her 17th birthday.



“Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option,” an insider told OK! magazine.

The source stated, “Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him.”

The source further said that Angeline took Shiloh along with her exes’ daughter Zahara to have some time at the Calabash International Literary Festival.

The insider also revealed that Brad thinks “things will change once Shiloh is officially an adult” in the light of custody battle with Angelina that’s been going on for so long.

The former couple parted ways in 2016 and per Angelina’s filing last year, Brad choked one of their children and hit other on the face while injuring her back during infamous flight incident.

Meanwhile, Brad also filed the lawsuit against Angelina in February 2022 over the French winery.