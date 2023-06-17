Meghan Markle looks tense in first appearance since Spotify deal ended

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was spotted without her usual beaming smile for the first time on Friday following the news that her Archetypes podcast has not been renewed for a second season on Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex looked tense as she stepped out without her husband and children in Montecito.

The former Suits star, who's US sitcom hits the Netflix on the same day as the British monarch's official Birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, is not seen in her usual form in photos obtained by MailOnline.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother kept it casual for her outing in black skinny jeans, a striped jumper and ballet flats.

She also left her hair down and wore minimal makeup as she carried a bag around her arm.



It is to mention here that Archewell Audio, the Sussexes' content creation label, signed a $20 million multiyear partnership with the audio streaming giant to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives.



The former Hollywood actress served as the host of Archetypes, which explored the history of stereotypes against women, and over its 12-episode run, which began in August 2022, it featured celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton.



Meghan's outing comes a day before her father-in-law King Charles III's big day.