Prince Harry has ‘finally found’ a life purpose: ‘Getting his own back on the press’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for allegedly favoring ‘feeling over fact’ whenever the topic of basic common sense comes into play.

These claims and accusations against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

According to News.com.au she started by saying, “Getting his own back on the press is quickly becoming Harry’s purpose in life.”

“For something so important to him, you’d think he would have at least done his research and figured out how a court operated.”

“Instead he behaved like a victim, seemingly not understanding the difference between feelings and fact – favouring the former when the latter was what was needed.”