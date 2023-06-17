Prince Harry, Prince William have ‘fallen out more egregiously than Fergie’

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘shockingly lacks any kind of dignity’, even more so when compared to his brother Prince William.



These insights into the current state of Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she said, “The name I haven’t mentioned so far here is Prince William because, of course, the blood would seem to be so bad between the brothers that if this was the Middle Ages, they would be marshalling their barons and forcing yeomen to take up arms in preparation for a bit of battlefield biff.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also slipped in a sly jibe against Prince Harry and compared him to Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who is known for referencing the Royal Family in public, quite frequently.

There, she said, “The two men, who are most definitely not alike in dignity, have obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank manager when he spies her overdraft.”