Lady Gaga shares rare 'personal moment' while confirming 'The Chromatica Ball' film

File Footage

Lady Gaga shared rare update about her life with her fans while confirming that The Chromatica Ball movie is in works.



Taking to Instagram, the Joker: Folie à Deux star got candid about her life disclosing that she has been working hard on her creative endeavors.

In her candid note, the singer-actor penned, “I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process.”

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way—I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit,” she added.

She continued: “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.”

The House of Gucci actor went on to note that even though she may not be “sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past,” she hopes her fans know that the time she has taken to be with her herself “has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”



“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change,” she shared. “I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives.”

Gaga also shared that the attached photo in her post was a glimpse of herself working on The Chromatica Ball film edit, which she is eager to show to her audiences.

Concluding her lengthy note, Gaga wrote, “Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”