Prince Harry is ‘stuck’ in servant’s role: ‘Opens her doors’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is turning into a personal servant for Meghan Markle.

These claims and admissions regarding Prince Harry and Meghna Markle’s marriage have been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin.

According to Sky News Australia, while Meghan Markle "is doing something that’s positive looking towards the future, getting dressed in a golden dress having a new agent, looking for all sorts of things.”

"She’s going to do and when they’re together, if you look loosely, you can see that Harry is like a servant. You know, when the door, when they get somewhere, you know there are six protection officers waiting for them.”

But “Harry rushes around looking very tense, his tense movements, his tense face. He’s got to open the door for Meghan at the right time. Immediately when she’s ready to put her foot on the pavement.”

It's becoming apparent now that “he’s not really a proper character anymore.”

This is mainly due to the fact that while “she’s going forwards” and doing positive things, he is “going backwards and doing negative things.”