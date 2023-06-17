Jennifer Garner looks smitten by beau John Miller as they share a sweet hug

File Footage

Jennifer Garner looked very much in love and smitten by her beau John Miller as she was spotted hugging him while carrying coffee cups.

Dressed in a white vest and black leggings with her blonde tresses tied in a messy bun, The Last Thing He Told Me star shared some PDA filled moments with her boyfriend.

The duo has been dating since Garner parted ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2018. They, however, parted ways in 2020 only to get back together in 2021.

While Garner is a mother to three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with Affleck, Miller shares two children with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell.

A source previously shared with People Magazine that Garner and Miller were having "a lot of fun" together. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips," the insider said.

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

Recently, a report by Radar Online claimed that the Alias star turned down Miller’s proposal to move in with her because of her three kids.

The publication alleged that Garner does not want her kids to try and adjust into another blended family after developing a bond with their dad’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

“To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that's just not an option," the source said.



