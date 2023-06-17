Pakistan should visit India for World Cup: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s legendary former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday suggested that the Green Shirts should play against India in Ahmedabad during the upcoming ICC World Cup, saying: “Pakistan's victory in front of a jam-packed Indian crowd will be more joyous.”
Speaking on a local news channel, the former flamboyant all-rounder said that Pakistan should go and play against India in Ahmedabad.
"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?" Afridi inquired.
"Go and play — go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.
Reportedly, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reservations about playing their World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
But, according to ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan vs India match will take place in Ahmedabad. As per the report, Pakistan will play its World Cup matches at five venues including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
The World Cup will start with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, finalists of ICC World Cup 2019, on October 5.
Tournament will be hosted in hybrid model with 4 matches being held in Pakistan, and remaining 9 matches in Sri Lanka
Wedding invitation card with names of Haris Rauf and wife as bride and groom surfaces on social media
Nahida became the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women's...
Croatia have a history of performing well in matches that go beyond regular time, having defeated strong opponents...
FIFA President expressed his delight at expanding the partnership with the European Broadcasting Union
Novak Djokovic reclaims world No.1 spot with 23rd Grand Slam victory