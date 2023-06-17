Pakistan should visit India for World Cup: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan cricket team former captain Shahid Afridi speaks at a press conference. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s legendary former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday suggested that the Green Shirts should play against India in Ahmedabad during the upcoming ICC World Cup, saying: “Pakistan's victory in front of a jam-packed Indian crowd will be more joyous.”

Speaking on a local news channel, the former flamboyant all-rounder said that Pakistan should go and play against India in Ahmedabad.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?" Afridi inquired.

"Go and play — go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.

Reportedly, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reservations about playing their World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But, according to ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan vs India match will take place in Ahmedabad. As per the report, Pakistan will play its World Cup matches at five venues including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The World Cup will start with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, finalists of ICC World Cup 2019, on October 5.

Pakistan's tentative WC schedule