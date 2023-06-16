Earth's pole drift proves groundwater loss raises sea level

This representational picture shows an image of planet Earth. — Unsplash/File

The melting of mountain glaciers and polar ice sheets brought on by current climate warming has been recognised as one of the primary contributors to the rise in sea level on Earth.



The idea has been put forth that a significant anthropogenic factor in sea level rise is groundwater withdrawal from irrigation. Estimates from climate models for the years 1993 to 2010 indicate a total groundwater depletion of 2,150 gigatons, or 6.24 millimetres of global sea level rise.

"Earth’s rotational pole actually changes a lot," said Dr Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University.

"Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole," he added.

Since the discovery in 2016 that water can affect the Earth's rotation, groundwater's precise role in these rotational changes has not been fully investigated.

Dr Seo and colleagues modelled the observed changes in the drift of the Earth's rotational pole and the movement of water in the new study, which was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, initially only taking into account ice sheets and glaciers and later including various scenarios of groundwater redistribution.

Once the researchers factored in 2,150 gigatonnes of groundwater redistribution, the model only partially matched the observed polar drift. Without it, the model was 78.5 cm off, or 4.3 cm off annually.

"I'm very glad to find the unexplained cause of the rotation pole drift," Dr Seo said. "On the other hand, as a resident of Earth and a father, I’m concerned and surprised to see that pumping groundwater is another source of sea-level rise."

Changing the distribution of groundwater in the midlatitudes has a greater impact on the rotational pole than changing the location of the groundwater, which has an impact on how much it could alter polar drift, according to the study.

According to the study, the two midlatitude regions of western North America and northwest India had the greatest water redistribution throughout the research period.

"Countries' attempts to slow groundwater depletion rates, especially in those sensitive regions, could theoretically alter the change in drift, but only if such conservation approaches are sustained for decades," Dr Seo said.

Dr Seo further clarified that the team's research could use past observations of Earth's rotational pole to understand continental water storage variations, while polar motion data from the 19th century could help determine hydrological regime changes due to a warming climate.