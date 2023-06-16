Beijing in blisters as summer takes a turn for worse

Scientists say the extreme weather has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures continue to rise.— AFP/File

On Friday, temperatures in Beijing broke a mid-June record, hitting 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 Fahrenheit), according to China's meteorological authority.

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a warning to the public to stay indoors and reduce the duration of outdoor activity to prevent heatstroke. The coming days are expected to see temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in Beijing, and the city is under an orange alert for high temperatures, the second-highest warning level. On Thursday, eight provincial capitals across the country recorded their highest temperatures of the year, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing deadly heatwaves and temperatures hitting records across Asia in recent weeks. Multiple locations in Hebei province were under a red alert, the highest level, for temperatures over 40 degrees on Friday. Road surface temperatures in the capital exceeded 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), which can easily cause road damage, vehicle tire blowouts, spontaneous combustion, and other traffic accidents, according to city meteorologist Lei Lei.

The Communist Party-run Beijing Daily advised readers to stay hydrated, suggesting the traditional sweet drink of mung bean soup or drinks containing electrolytes. The newspaper also advised personnel working in high-temperature environments to shorten their periods of continuous work. More than two million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) across China have been hit by temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius this week, Xinhua said.

The record high temperatures in Beijing are a reminder of the urgent need to address global warming. The effects of climate change, including more frequent and intense heatwaves, are a growing threat to public health and safety. The Chinese government has taken steps to address the issue, including setting targets for reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy.

However, much more needs to be done to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. According to the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO), there is a two-thirds chance that seemingly one of the next five years will see the increase in global temperatures.