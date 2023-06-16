Elizabeth Debicki on challenges of portraying Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the beloved Princess Diana in the fifth season of the popular Netflix series The Crown, recently shared her thoughts on embodying the late icon in an interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

Debicki expressed the weight and heaviness she felt while playing such a tragic character. “It’s a unique experience playing a character where this tragedy is looming. It’s a strange, heavy place to exist in," she said.

During the podcast episode, she discussed her approach to portraying Princess Diana, including the extensive research she undertook and her efforts to capture the essence of the former Princess of Wales.

Debicki described her journey in embodying Diana as a psychological one, seeking to capture the essence Morgan envisioned rather than simply replicating the real-life princess.

Debicki mentioned that she was particularly fixated on capturing Diana's iconic voice, which she deemed crucial for the authenticity of the character.

"The voice of the character is so imprinted in our collective consciousness," Debicki explained. "I felt like it was something I owed to the audience, that sonic accuracy."