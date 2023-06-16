Meghan Markle to produce content for other platform as Spotify ends deal

Meghan Markle will produce content for another platform after music streaming giant Spotify cancelled multi-million-dollar deal with her and Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex has issued her first statement after Spotify deal was ended.

Hours after Spotify ended deal with Meghan and Harry, a spokeswoman for the Archewell productive media company said: "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Harry spokesperson confirmed they have parted ways with Spotify.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

The couple have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

Markle's "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.