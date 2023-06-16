 
Friday June 16, 2023
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian tugs at heartstrings with beautiful birthday tribute to North

Kim Kardashian has just penned a loving note in honor of daughter North’s 10th birthday

By Web Desk
June 16, 2023
Famed star Kim Kardashian has just turned to social media to wish daughter North a loving birthday tribute.

The tribute post in question has been shared to Instagram, as well as Instagram Stories.

The photo collage featured two candid snaps, from a public event where the mother-daughter duo were sitting side-by-side.

The selfie image also included a loving note that reads, “My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North.”

Kim even left fans amazed with the rest of her tribute, for it reads, “My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend.”

She concluded the note by adding, “Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever”.

Check it out Below:

Kim Kardashian tugs at heartstrings with beautiful birthday tribute to North