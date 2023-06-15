Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Donald Trump supporters

Whoopi Goldberg has recently hit out at Donald Trump supporters, saying she is sick of hearing what other politicians did.



During the latest episode of The View, Goldberg said, “I don't want to hear any more people talking about what Hillary did, I don't want to hear anymore talk about what other people have done.”

“Because none of them, not one of them, has said ‘no’ to any of the inquiries, no matter how poorly they were fashioned or questioned. Nobody fought it,” explained the host.

Goldberg stated, “That's what I want. I don't want to hear, ‘Well, Hillary!’ I don't want to hear that anymore!”

Talking about the classified documents discovered earlier this year, the host further explained, “Joe Biden was not the president, y'all! He was the vice president at the time.”

Goldberg further said that Biden and Clinton's situations were entirely different than Trump's current legal drama.

“The man broke the law,” she disclosed.

Goldberg added, “He's on tape!”

Previously, OK! reported, Trump shared that he had “secret documents on United States defense plans”.

Meanwhile, Trump was indicted on June 13.