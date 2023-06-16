Mbappe says Macron's influence on career nonexistent

In this file photo taken on November 22, 2022, France´s forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after he scored during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. —AFP

Kylian Mbappe, the forward for Paris St Germain, unequivocally stated that French President Emmanuel Macron has no control over his career choices. As speculation swirled about his potential departure from PSG, Mbappe addressed the issue during a press conference, emphasising that Macron's influence on his career in 2023 is negligible.

While Macron expressed his desire for Mbappe to stay in Paris, the forward confirmed that his objective aligns with the president's aspirations, saying, "We share the same goals."

Mbappe's comments followed intense questioning about his future with the Ligue 1 champions. In a letter to PSG, the 24-year-old made it clear that he did not intend to extend his contract, which expires in 2024. However, he clarified that he had not formally requested permission from the French club to join the Spanish powerhouse, Real Madrid.

In 2021, when rumours first surfaced about Mbappe's potential departure from PSG, Macron publicly urged him to remain with the club and continue competing in the French top flight. Despite recent reports in the French media suggesting that Macron would advocate for Mbappe to stay, the forward reiterated his commitment to PSG for the upcoming season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of France's European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar, Mbappe emphasised the minimal influence Macron has on his career. He stressed that the president's desires align with his own objective of staying in Paris. When asked about leaving PSG, Mbappe reaffirmed his stance, stating that his only option at the moment is to remain with the club. He also expressed his readiness to return when preseason training resumes.

Mbappe played down the impact of his letter and any potential offence it may have caused, remarking, "I didn't think a letter could kill anyone or that I had offended anyone." PSG now faces a dilemma regarding Mbappe's contract, as allowing him to enter the final year without an extension would prevent them from recouping the substantial €180 million (£154 million) they invested to sign him from AS Monaco in 2017. Notably, Mbappe has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for the past five seasons.

Despite ongoing speculation, Mbappe remained focused on the upcoming game, asserting that his primary concern is his performance on the field. He emphasised that external matters are of secondary importance, as he has always managed to strike a balance between his on-field performance and off-field considerations. Mbappe aimed to showcase his skills and abilities in the upcoming match.

France coach Didier Deschamps voiced his support for Mbappe, highlighting their discussions and the player's commitment to the team. Deschamps reaffirmed Mbappe's role as the team captain and emphasised that the recent attention surrounding him has no impact on his performance or the team as a whole.