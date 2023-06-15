K-pop fans react to BTS’ Suga’s explanation of why he didn’t perform in China

He was asked several times during his recent live stream to come to China for a performance

Suga from the K-pop group BTS discussed why he wasn’t able to perform in China for his D-Day World Tour and K-pop fans took to social media to react to it. He was asked several times during his recent live stream to come to China for a performance.



However, he explained that he was unable to do so because of China’s political climate, which had made it difficult for K-pop idols to visit the country. He also explained the scenario where Chinese members in a K-pop group are allowed to promote there but the rest of the band is not.

“In one K-Pop group these days, there are Koreans, Chinese, and members from different nationalities. I’ve seen instances where Chinese members are allowed to work in China, but the group itself is not allowed to.”

He added that because of this restriction, it was next to impossible for Korean idols to promote and perform there. Netizens soon reacted to his explanation, with one user writing:

“Wow, he explains well so that international fans don’t misunderstand him. This topic could have landed him in so much controversy. I am a fan of another group, but it’s so refreshing to hear him say that.”

Another complimented his tact when discussing the matter. “Seriously, Yoongi hits the spot. Although he seems like he’s talking without much consideration, he is actually talking very nicely, LOL. He’s so mushy towards ARMY and is the member who puts up with our antics best, LOL. He’s so soft when it comes to his fans and his members, LOL. He’s gracious and so cool.”

A third user praised him writing: “He tells it like it is because (BTS) does not rely on China to sell most of their records. He’s so cool.”