US officials slammed for blocking release of Prince Harry's visa

A royal expert has slammed the decision of the US department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make public Prince Harry's visa records even after his admission of using drug.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, while speaking with GB News, has claimed that the Duke's visa dispute is "global example of irresponsibility" by the US officials.



She alleged that the DHS did not check the fact even though the Duke of Sussex has been very open about his use of drugs in his memoir, "Spare".

Schofield urged the officials to do their responsibilities as per the US migration rules and visa policy.



The royal experts continued that Heritage Foundation (RHF) has asked the US officials to unlock Prince Harry’s immigration records. But, the DHS has rejected a request.

But the department responded as saying: "We don't see the value in it, we don't think it's interested and important to the public to know."



Jimmy Wolfrey, director DHS, wrote in a letter that "to the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests."