Kate Middleton hilariously interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

She quickly retorted by congratulating the infant: “Well done you!”

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was adorably interrupted by a baby’s burp when speaking to health workers in Nuneaton. She quickly retorted by congratulating the infant: “Well done you!”

The room was left laughing as she stopped her interactions to fuss over the little one who it seemed could not hold the air in any longer. Before being interrupted by the infant, the princess had been in the middle of discussing a £50,000 NHS project which she has funded through the Royal Foundation for Early Years Development.

The foundation is trialling a new method of assessing the well-being of babies. The health workers who are in Nuneaton are a part of the project which utilizes indicators to understand the happiness level of babies.

Kate looked stunning as she arrived at the Riversley Park Children's Centre donning a silk turquoise piece from Samantha Cameron's Cefinn brand which costs around £490. She paired it with a pair of white Jimmy Choo pumps as she continued on with her crusade for early development years.

She completed her outfit with a stylish white bag from Mulberry along with green £695 emerald drop earrings from the brand Kiki.