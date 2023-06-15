Prince Harry’s US visa records: RHF slams ‘lack of transparency’ by Biden admin

Rightwing Heritage Foundation (RHF) has slammed "zero transparency" of the US officials over US visa decision, asking Joe Biden's administration to provide Prince Harry’s immigration records after the King Charles III's younger son admitted to past drug use in his memoir.

The British monarch's younger son's visa records continue to stay under lock and key following a decision by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS has rejected a request by conservative think tank to expedite a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the Duke of Sussex‘s records.

Jimmy Wolfrey, director DHS, wrote in a letter that "to the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,” according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Heritage lawyer Samuel Dewey slammed the decision to "stonewall" its request saying it "shows an appalling lack of transparency by the Biden Administration".

The lawyer added: "We will be contesting their position.

"We expected to have to fight every step of this case in federal court and will continue to press for transparency and accountability for the American people."



The Heritage has been seeking his visa records after Prince Harry, who settled down in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle in July 2020, admitted to past drug use. The Duke's admission of using drug can be a reason to reject a US visa application.