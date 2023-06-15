Why Tom Hanks turned down role in 'When Harry Met Sally'

Tom Hanks. PHOTO: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

In a revelation that caught many by surprise, Rita Wilson, wife of acclaimed Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, recently revealed during an episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast that he had been offered a chance to perform in the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989.

According to Wilson, Hanks declined the role due to personal circumstances. At the time, Hanks was going through a divorce and was content with his newfound freedom.

The character of Harry would have experienced a divorce before finding love with Sally, played by actress Meg Ryan. Hanks, unable to relate to a character going through a divorce while experiencing personal happiness, decided against taking the part.

"People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson candidly revealed.

"And so, he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.'"

The iconic roles of Harry and Sally were eventually portrayed by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, respectively, who captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry.